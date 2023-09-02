Young new talent sprouting on the greens

Durban - Two members of Stella Park Bowling Club want to shift the mindset of youngsters who believe bowls is only a sport for seniors. John Perfect and Trevor “Vee” Varkevisser are organising a Youth Bowls Day event to introduce the game to youngsters and increase the number of young talented players who can make their presence felt. The event will happen on September 17 at Stella Park Bowling Club in Umbilo.

Speaking to the Independent on Saturday, Perfect said they wanted people under the age of 21 to join the fun on the day. “Bowling is an open door for young people who could even represent South Africa. At the event, we want to see youngsters competing against seniors, and against each other. Our goal is to give support and encourage the them to get into the sport so we can have new players making it to the top,” said Perfect. The club currently has 11 teams consisting of 12 young players and 10 adults. It aims to reach 42 teams with more youngsters.

“Soccer, rugby, cricket, netball and hockey are the major sports that really stand out in the South African sports. Other sports are neglected. While we all know that it takes a long time and a lot money to make talented youngsters shine in major sports, with bowls there is an opportunity for everyone.” Young people who want to make it need to be self-driven and determined individuals with analytical thinking skill, according to Perfect. Varkevisser, who is on the Port Natal Bowls committee, said there were fewer than 10 bowlers under the age of 20 across Port Natal Bowls while Stella Park Bowling Club had less than three bowlers under 20.