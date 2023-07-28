Young women march in fight against GBV

“As Maris Stella, we care for those who suffer the injustice of GBV, especially because numbers increase daily. We also think it’s so important to note that awareness doesn’t end things, but it makes people realise the issues others may be facing,” said Maris Stella head girl, Nyiko Mathe.

“Essentially, we never want this to be the last demonstration in the event that things continue the way they do; the more the numbers rise, the more we want to be active. We want to keep using our voices in being able to say fully that you are not alone; and that you have support. Part of building a legacy is being able to be a beacon of hope, and that is what Maris Stella aims to be.

“As young women at Maris Stella, we speak from a very privileged perspective. We have the ability to wake up every day and come to school, where we are educated. We know that discussions around GBV can become increasingly scary. We are aware of the world around us, and so as young women who want a better world and who want to be safe, we speak against GBV and its perpetrators.

“We say to them that we will not back down, and that we will continue to stand against them. We say to every victim, you are not alone, and we also say to every young woman out there, let us come together and fight for a better life. It’s so important to us, because we want better. We want a better world. We want to be safe. Therefore, it is up to us to be the voices of change. It is important that we stand for better,” said Mathe.