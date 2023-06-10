Youth encouraged to safeguard democracy by voting

Durban - “South African citizens need change and for us to be able to see it, we as young people have to participate in the voting process to safeguard our democracy.” These were the words of Durban's popular DJ, Junior “Junior De Rocka” Mzizi who was one of the speakers at the X_Change programme held today at Varsity College in Durban North.

Junior Da Rocka told the Independent On Saturday that he hopes the youth will realise how important it is to make their voices heard during elections. The DJ was nominated as ambassador by a non- profit organisation, Ground Work Collective (GWC), founded by the former DA KZN MPL, Mbali Ntuli. X_Change ambassador, Junior “Junior De Rocka” Mzizi and Ground Work Collective founder, Mbali Ntuli, were among the speakers in the X_Change programme at Varsity College in Durban North. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad The activation was attended by Varsity College students, who were encouraged to cast their votes in the 2024 national elections.

Some of the students were standing in queues at the IEC station where their names were registered for the national elections. Electoral Project co-ordinator Mthokozisi Dlangalala encouraged the youth to take part in the next year’s elections. “Our stats show that young people from the age of 16 to 34 do not participate in elections. We will open local stations in November where citizens will be able to register. The IEC is also providing online registration which allows people to do everything in the palm of their hands,” said Dlangalala.

GWC has a line-up of activations taking place in KwaMashu Shopping Mall on June 10; uMazi Mega City, June 11; Phoenix Plaza, June 13; Chatsworth Centre, June 14; Midway Mall, June 15; and KwaMnyangu Shopping Centre in uMlazi on June 16. One of the Varsity College students, Anthony Samtos from the Eastern Cape, said he will be participating in 2024’s national election because he hoped his voice would make a difference. “I am not happy with the status of the country. And I believe there is still hope for change in the unsatisfying governing system. So that is why I will be casting my vote next year,” said the student.