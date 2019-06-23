Emily Cross said Youth Day was about the courage to fight for what you believe in and to make a change and to be kind. Picture: Supplied

Durban - Emily Cross, 22, said Youth Day was about courage to fight for what you believe in and to make a change, and to be kind. The Durban woman is the production manager at Wisdom and Youth Advertising Agency and calls herself a conservationist through film and media.

“Working at this agency allows me to work hard, but play even harder. Part of that includes giving motivation to the community, provoking change of the 'right way’ to do things. When I think of today's youth I get excited. I think they are the strongest and passionate individuals. We are not scared to fight for a cause that we are passionate about and I think that is something to be proud of,” she said.

Cross was one of the 2018 winners of the NEW Pitch awards at the Nature, Environment, and Wildlife Filmmakers (NEWF) Congress, part of a month long film feast in Durban. This recognition was for her film documentary, Part Of The Pack, about general lack of awareness and understanding of wild dogs by the public.

Cross said she believed the combination of her two passions, film and nature, helped her to create Part Of The Pack. She said she hoped people would find hope in the message that, as a pack, we can make a change for this species and conservation as a whole.

“To the fellow youngsters: keep trying. Society seems to think our age defines us, I disagree. Our life experiences and what we go through give us a sense of knowledge and perseverance that others can never take away from us. Keep fighting, keep trying, you will never know until you push yourself to try. The youth of today is shaping the future - and with the powerful youth we have, we are making a difference already. I cannot wait to see what we do."