Qhawe Ngubane is volunteering at the Denis Hurley Centre. Picture: Supplied.

Durban - In the spirit of Youth Day, back in his home city from university in Russia, 22 year old Qhawe Ngubane is volunteering at the Denis Hurley Centre. The Saint Petersburg National Research University for Information Technology Mechanics and Optics student said he had always been aware of the disparities in South Africa.

“I am volunteering at the Denis Hurley Centre, a beacon of hope that is actively addressing the problems of the socially marginalised. I'm also using it as a platform to establish my own foundation, EGM (Educate, Grow, Motivate), geared towards promoting education, formal and informal, to local communities particularly in townships and rural areas,” said Ngubane.

The KwaDabeka born free is volunteering as an assistant in admin at the centre. He said he was also involved with facilitation of the Economic Empowerment Project, and a programme with a company affiliated with Google to try to get unemployed people and people who want extra knowledge on computers.

“As a young person, I think it's important to know the role you can and should play in society. Your voice matters and it has always mattered and it's important you use it. Everyone falls and that is okay, what matters is that you pick yourself up and move on stronger and better. Youth day means recognising the past, working in the present and embracing the future,” he said.

“Why is it today young people, young voices are marginalised and made to listen when they should be actively engaging in conducive dialogue to right the wrongs they've been made to live through?” He added.

Ngubane urged young people to never give up on their dreams.

“You are legitimate, your life is legitimate and your future is brighter than you could ever imagine. Recognise that in life we all fall down but that doesn't mean we should stay there. Fight and live each day in pursuit of a better tomorrow, happiness and economic prosperity, not just for yourself, but for everyone.”