Youth urged to vote in 2024 elections

Durban - Non-profit organisation Ground Work Collective is mobilising campaigns to encourage the youth to participate in the 2024 national elections. The organisation, founded by political activist and former DA KZN MPL Mbali Ntuli, was launched in April.

Ground Work Collective (GWC) aims to revive the energy of registering young voters who have lost faith in government. The organisation’s X_Change activations will start on June 8 at Varsity College in Durban North, one of 21 sites in eThekwini Municipality. Ntuli said the campaign was designed to rally young people to stand up and work together to create social change by making their voices heard.

“We want X_Change to be an impactful drive to instilling hope in young people. We want the young generation to realise that change is possible, but it equally needs them to fully appreciate that democracy needs their voice, which can only be heard through registering to vote,” said Mbali. The X_Change activations will also give all attendees civic education materials to help the younger generation understand the country’s governing system. “Our vision is to contribute to the development of a South Africa where people feel empowered to make their communities more sustainable and centres for positive change. This seems almost impossible with the state of affairs facing South Africans today, but by working together, tapping into a common passion for making South Africa great, and realising how much democracy needs our voice to make a change, we can all pull together in one direction and make this a reality,” said Ntuli.

The X_Change activations will be taking place at: Varsity College in Durban North: June 8 and 9; KwaMashu Shopping Mall: June 10; Umlazi Mega City: June 11; Phoenix Plaza: June 13; Chatsworth Centre: June 14; Midway Mall: June 15; KwaMnyangu Shopping Centre in Umlazi: June 16. Join the X_Change conversation across all digital platforms at https://www.groundworkcollective.org/gwc-stories; Twitter: @gwc_za; Instagram: @GroundWorkCollectiveOrg; Facebook: Ground Work Collective; YouTube: @groundworkcollectiveorg