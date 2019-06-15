Durban - Former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko’s warning to a business audience in Durban this week likening South Africa’s massive youth unemployment to a war zone was not new. Economists told the Independent on Saturday that the explosive situation had been around for some time, but stressed the country had a chance of making a recovery.

Mazibuko also backed President Cyril Ramaphosa as the person best to lead the way.

Nedbank’s chief economist Dennis Dykes said it was time the government introduced business- friendly policies.

“The government had a go at building the public service from 2005 to 2015 but now they have run out of funds. So, really, the only avenue left is the private sector. Both big and small.

“They have to create the environment that gives people the confidence to invest and employ.”

He said it was time the business sector was asked what it could do for the government, and not the other way around. “Maybe we can get some middle ground.”

Goolam Ballim, Standard Bank’s chief economist, said Mazibuko’s statement was hardly novel and that the economy had been functioning in a dysfunctional society for some time and that the situation was becoming increasingly acute.

However, he said that since the recent election, political stability, which could be the foundation to steer the economy to recovery, seemed within reach.

“It was difficult in the most recent political climate,” he said.

In addition to her warning, Mazibuko asked business people and investors to give Ramaphosa a chance to clean the “rot” created by his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

Mazibuko warned that 71% of young people were despondent because of unemployment.

“It is a kind of a war zone statistic, but that is where we are,” she said.

She said whenever she talked outside the country about its unemployment, her audience became shocked and asked in disbelief for her to repeat the statistics.

“This youth unemployment is particularly bad at the unskilled level, and it is a single challenge that we are facing in this country.

“We don’t talk enough about what a desperate situation we find ourselves in,” she said.

Dykes said it would be realistic for appropriate jobs to be created which would accommodate the skills level in South Africa and allow people to grow within their jobs, upskilling and becoming more employable.

“People are not stupid. It’s just that the system has been grotesquely disadvantageous,” he said.

He said Ethiopia was on the right track in this regard, in spite of being hardly a free market icon. It had created many low income jobs.

“Over time, these become higher income jobs.”

Back at the uMhlanga, meeting, Mazibuko asked her audience to imagine what it would be like to be 45-year-old who had never had a job.

“What it must be like to wake up in the morning with no idea where your next meal is coming from, you have no idea who you have to beg, borrow or steal from in order to survive.

“Frankly, your life becomes cheaper and cheaper with every passing day. You probably have mental health problems, you are miserable and you have no sense of dignity or purpose,” she said.

She blamed the government for failing to deliver a quality of education to young people.

“We know that this is a consequence of the fact that teachers standing in front of students are a product of the Bantu education, a system that was designed to make what Verwoerd called drawers of water and hewers of wood,” she said.

Mazibuko is a South African executive director of Apolitical Academy, an international institution that provides training to young people who are aspiring to be politicians.