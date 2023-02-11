Durban - Direct flights between the Zambian capital, Lusaka, and King Shaka International Airport, suspended in 2020 because of Covid, are to resume in April. Airline Proflight Zambia said the flights would operate on Thursdays and Tuesdays with a special Tuesday flight over Easter weekend.

“We are delighted to announce the Lusaka-Durban direct flight is coming back this April,” said Proflight Zambia flight operations director Captain Josias Walubita. The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed the return of the flights. “More recently, following the Covid-19 pandemic we are starting to see international travel take-off,” the Chamber said.

“While Durban is a growing market for international flights, we believe the direct flight to Zambia will serve as a catalyst to its expansion strategy and promote intra-Africa travel and tourism.” Another regional flight from Durban that was suspended during Covid, to Mauritius, is yet to make a comeback. “Pre-Covid we had two flights a week out of Durban,” said Air Mauritius’ Johannesburg-based Kirsty Rebelo.

“Durban has always been a tricky market. It’s very price sensitive and sometimes coming via Johannesburg can work out cheaper than a direct flight. “Currently, we don’t have plans to resume the route, however that does not mean that won’t happen again in the future.” Airports Company SA’s Durban spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

