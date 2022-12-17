Zero2Five fills more tummies in holiday time

Durban - Children delight in the carefree days of holidays. But for many it’s a miserable time because they face six weeks of hunger in the absence of school meals. Zero2Five trust chief executive officer Julika Falconer said the irony of the festive season was that while many people would eat too much, thousands of children would go to bed hungry.

To meet some of this need, the Kloof-based trust has ramped up its nutrition programme to provide 4 000 KZN families with a 5kg bag of highly fortified breakfast porridge, providing 100 meals per child. Zero2Five will also host “holiday clubs” in uThukela and iLembe, playing fun games and serving three meals a day for 450 children for the duration of the holidays. Falconer said research into child malnutrition and stunting had shown an estimated 65% of households in the province depended on regular school meals for their children to grow and develop. With schools closed, this resource was unavailable.

Falconer said the Household Affordability Index by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity group (PMBEJD) showed that food prices continued to soar in South Africa. “The group recorded that in their month-on-month assessment, the average cost of the foods prioritised and bought first in the household food basket increased by R23.32 (0.9%) from R2 631.97 in October 2022 to R2 655.28 in November 2022. In a year-on-year comparison, the average cost of the foods prioritised and bought first in the household food basket increased by R362.73 (15.8%) from R2 292.55 in November 2021 to R2 655.28 in November 2022. “These might just look like numbers to many, but these steep increases come at a time when our poor communities are still recovering from the social unrest and the April floods and when unemployment is at more than 65% in most of these communities. Families run out of food completely and on a monthly basis,” said Falconer.

The monthly child support grant was increased by R20 in April to R480 and remains below the 2022 food poverty line of R663 (per capita). “Even more concerning, this is 43% below the average cost of R826.65 needed to secure a basic nutritious diet for a child in November 2022,” said Falconer. Falconer thanked the Victor Daitz Foundation, the Willowton Group and Illovo Sugar SA.

“We would like to convey our gratitude to Zero2Five and their donors for such a wonderful programme and entertainment which is keeping our children safe and well fed during the festive season,” said Phindile Ndlovu who is a mother and recipient. ECD owner Kwazi Kheswa said the holiday club helped them gather their children in a safe place and help especially the many who arrive on an empty stomach with some much needed meals. “They will be well taken care of and entertained. Huge thank you for a successful launch today,” said Kheswa.