Zulu king formally recognised

Durban - Zulu monarch King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will be formally presented with the official certificate of recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Durban today. He succeeded his late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

Zulu cultural expert Professor Sihawukele Ngubane said King Misuzulu is the 28th king of the Zulu nation. Ngubane said the king’s coronation ceremony had already been held and he is the monarch. Ramaphosa issued the certificate to the king earlier this year, and will, in accordance with a wish expressed by the royal family, formally hand over the certificate of recognition at today’s ceremony, according to presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

Ngubane said the king would also be sworn in by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo today. This will be followed by a message of support to be delivered by Ramaphosa and other dignitaries. Royal families from across the continent are expected to be in attendance today.

King Misuzulu will also have an opportunity to address the nation at the event. Ngubane, who is based at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said the official coronation ceremony had been held in August. “The traditional leg has taken place where the king was introduced to the ancestors and the nation, and he entered the kraal which is also a traditional practice where a king needs to be introduced to the former fathers and former kings of the Zulu nation. That has taken place.”

Ngubane said although there were currently court challenges under way in Gauteng regarding the legitimacy of the new monarch, this would not derail today’s process. “His name was gazetted in the government gazette already. He is the king.” Ngubane said South Africa’s Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act put all monarchs in all provinces in the country on the same level.

“But what has attracted many people is the largeness of the Zulu nation. Even isiZulu is spoken by many as a first language. The Zulu nation dates back to the 15th century,” Ngubane said. He said the gates to the Moses Mabhida stadium would open at 7am for those wanting to attend the event. Magwenya said proceedings were scheduled to begin at 9am.