'PRAY FOR CHANGE': Former president Jacob Zuma at a Good Friday service at the eThekwini Community Church on Easter Friday. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma again blamed “a minority group” for his fall and urged religious leaders to pray for the second coming of Jesus Christ to cleanse the world of its sins.





The former president was addressing thousands of eThekwini Community Church congregants during an Easter Good Friday service in Durban.





Zuma, who also attended the annual Diakonia Council of Churches’ early morning Good Friday service at the Durban Exhibition Centre, was accompanied by ANC provincial interim committee co-ordinator Sihle Zikalala and eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.





Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa caused a cyber-stir when he was spotted, snapped and posted flying economy class to Durban on Friday morning. He attended a service of the Covenant Fellowship Church in eSikhaleni on the KZN North Coast.

He was accompanied by ANC provincial convener Mike Mabuyakhulu and national executive committee (NEC) member Senzo Mchunu.

Ramaphosa told his congregation that unity was needed in the party.





“When the ANC is united, that is when we are stronger, and I know this church is praying and continues to pray for the unity of the African National Congress,” he said.





He said corruption had eroded the trust of people in the party.





“The ANC must serve the people of South Africa… where there was corruption, we must say goodbye to corruption.”





Ramaphosa said the new youth employment service would create jobs, and the expropriation of land without compensation must be done within the confines of the law.





He said the ANC was committed to the implementation of radical socio-economic transformation to ensure that black people played a part in the economy.





“As we said in our 54th national conference, the land of our forefathers must be returned to our people without compensation. The ANC-led government is going to return the land. The land is the birthright of our people.”





Ramaphosa promised that he would sign all required documents to ensure that people got their land back.





“We are not going to steal or grab land. But we must ensure our people get back their birth right to unlock great benefits. We are in period full of great hope. We must do everything correctly within the law. ANC leaders must work for our people. Our leaders must be accountable for what we do. We must do everything in fear of our people. And do everything in service of our people. We must go down and humble ourselves to serve our people with dignity,” Ramaphosa said.





ZUMA





Former President Jacob Zuma made an appearance at the eThekwini Community Church in Durban where thousands of congregants had assembled for the Easter Friday church service. Zuma, who will appear in Durban High court next week on corruption charges, sang a song that called for protection. Video: Samkelo Mtshali

In Durban, Zuma said all races should benefit from the country’s resources and not just a minority monopolising all the resources.





“That is the situation in our country. We have a lot of problems. We fought for and attained freedom, but the economy is not in our hands. That is why among black people you find some sleeping under bridges, others going to bed hungry and so on,” Zuma said.





He said equality was spoken about in the country but was not a reality.





“We are all made in the image of God, we are all equal in God’s eyes, therefore there shouldn’t be a group that decides it is better than others. Those that are looked down upon should also accept that,” said Zuma.





He said when oppressed people allowed themselves to be oppressed they were committing a sin, adding that God-given wealth was to be enjoyed by all.





“If you can pray for change in the important things and for the economy to be shared by all, we would be very happy. Black people have been tormented in this country. There’s one that you all know very well, (Nelson) Mandela, who is now loved more than any of us today. They arrested him, prosecuted him and sentenced him twice, first in 1962 (and in 1964), and he spent 27 years in jail for wanting freedom for his country,” Zuma said.





GOOD FRIDAY: eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede, ANC KZN leader Sihle Zikalala, ex-president Jacob Zuma and eThekwini parks and recreation head Thembinkosi Ngcobo at the eThekwini Community Church for Easter Friday Service. Picture: Zanele Zulu / African News Agency / ANA







He said those who had oppressed Mandela now loved him as much as Jesus Christ and that they distanced Mandela from the ANC by saying that he was a saint while the ANC was rotten.



