Durban - Zuma slipped into the Durban High Court avoiding the media and supporters who had expected him to enter through Margaret Mncadi (Victoria Embankment). He used the Masonic Grove entrance instead at the bacj of the court instead.

The embankment which is closed off is occupied by a large police contingent, journalists and street vendors.

One vendor Lindiwe Ngcobo from Chesterville says she arrived last night for the night vigil and this morning she hopes to make a killing when supporters arrive.

"The last time Zuma was in court I came as a supporter, but I saw a gap for food stalls and since it's what I do for a living, I decided to bring my business here today," she said.

Zuma supporters arrive outside the Durban High Court today. Video: Anelisa Kubheka





Inside court . Members of the State's prosecuting team and some of Jacob Zuma's legal team could be seen in discussions ahead of proceedings. Named as accused number one in the State’s indictment, the former president is facing one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering and 12 counts of fraud in a case that stretches back to the so-called arms-deal, finalised in 1999.

Accused number two – arms manufacturer Thales - is facing one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption and one count of money laundering.

On Thursday, Thales made representations to the NPA to have charges against the company dropped.

The matter was adjourned to July 27 in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.







Faith Muthambi and other high profile politicians leave the court





While vendors are happy about raking in some extra income, Zuma's court appearance was not welcomed by everyone.

Some parents taking their children to Little Flower College on the cordoned off road say this morning had been a great inconvenience.

"I live in Avoca and it takes 30 minutes to get to town and get my child to school. Today I had to leave my car on Yusuf Dadoo street and walk my child to school and its already after 8," said a father who didn't want to be named.

Zuma supporters arrived in full force after 9am.

