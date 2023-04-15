Hyppytyynytyydytys. It’s what happens every day after work, and many times over weekends. The Finnish word (pronounced “hoop-uh-tu-uh-nuh-uh-duh-tis”) appropriately means the act of falling with a contented sigh onto the nearest available couch. The literal translation is “bouncy cushion satisfaction”.

It was posted on Twitter by master wordsmith and linguist @susie_dent and provided one of those moments that go: “Aaah, yes, that word feels like home.” During the work week, we hyppytyynytyydytys half-heartedly. There are chores to be done of an evening and the phone stays on for calls and occasional checks to see what is happening in the world. The news doesn’t stop and we have to try to keep up. But when weekends and leave come around, blissful isolation is carefully put in place. The phone is muted and me ’n the furries wriggle for space on the couch to cuddle and decompress.

But over the past two weeks or so, telecoms were sort of open. For the first time in a year or so, the TV briefly went from the wildlife channel to CNN to watch the orange one walk through a door to step into a New York City courtroom to plead not guilty to 34 felony charges. I would have hated to have missed him snarl as the door nearly smacked him in the face because the man ahead didn’t hold it open for him. When was the last time he had to open a door himself? Schadenfreude anyone?

But that wasn’t the only big news. Facebook rapist Thabo Bester was finally rearrested; and it was revealed that the Guptas were having a high old time in Europe and the UAE extradition treaty to bring them back here to answer to looted Saffers about paying back the money was in tatters. SA officials scrambled to “please explain” the ineptitude and humiliation of our country. Don’t even mention the “welcome” for international war crimes accused Vladimir Putin. In the state of Tennessee, Republicans expelled Democrat state Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, both black, and (white) Gloria Johnson was saved by one vote, for protesting against gun violence. They became household names and exposed the GOP as the highbinders they are. Local councils empowered to fill the places until special by-elections (which they will both run for) reinstated them. Sometimes, whizzing through the smouldering remains of Twitter, it’s not immediately clear whether the kakistrocatic actions being described are going on here at home or in the US. Deranged House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene disgustingly compared her felon idol with Nelson Mandela and Jesus. You can’t make this stuff up, here or there.

Serendipitously, Merriam-Webster sent an email on political terms for “when lowdown crook isn’t specific enough” that should have you nodding in recognition here: Kakistocracy: government by the worst people. Throttlebottom: an innocuously inept and futile person in public office.

Politicaster: an unstatesmanlike practitioner of politics, a petty or contemptible politician. Obstructionist: one that deliberately and often by indirect or delaying tactics obstructs business in a legislative body. Highbinder: a person who engages in fraudulent or shady activities, specifically a corrupt or scheming politician.