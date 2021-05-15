Covid-stressed families finding ways to fill tummies

With the Covid-19 pandemic having wrought havoc on the state of employment here and abroad, self-sufficiency is now the name of the game.

Many jobs were lost as several industries were forced to close doors; the accommodation and entertainment industries were particularly hard hit as people stayed away from public spaces for fear of infection, and because of the reduced numbers allowed in confined spaces.

Those who innovated kept their doors open, and even thrived; witness the rise in online shopping, home deliveries and pick-up-and-go services.

Those who didn’t, suffered and were forced to reduce workers' hours and salaries, or even shed jobs.

Many of the unemployed became reliant for their survival on organisations which quickly sprang up to tend to the plight of the poor, but many became self-reliant, turning hobbies into side-hustles which became main hustles.

The Made in Chatsworth market being held tomorrow is an example of the concept being taken to the next level, with vendors being given the space to sell their wares.

Last week we reported on Devi and Johnny Munien of Asherville, who are not only showing people how to grow their own food, but starting them on the journey by handing out free seedlings too.

The couple will also offer food production skills, a platform for people to sell their surplus, and business training, particularly aimed at the youth.

Covid will not leave any aspect of life untouched, but certainly the world of work has been irrevocably changed.

Initiatives like the Muniens' and the market are worth replicating in every suburb. They will provide purpose, full tummies and a source of income.

The Independent on Saturday