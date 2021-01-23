Cyclone spells disaster for KZN

The last thing we need as we battle the coronavirus pandemic is to be hit by a natural disaster.

Yet this is exactly what could happen to the far northern reaches of KwaZulu-Natal, and to the Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces, with Cyclone Eloise expected to make landfall today.

Neighbours Mozambique and eSwatini are expected to bear the brunt of the storm, but heavy flooding can be expected in the affected parts of South Africa too, with heavy rain predicted for Durban.

Pictures from Madagascar show the devastation caused by the storm there, but it is expected to be much stronger by the time it hits Mozambique.

As the headline on our inside feature states, the last time KZN was hit by a cyclone, 37 years ago by Demoina, the province was brought to its knees.