DSW tender probe drags on
How long has it been since allegations of fraud and corruption were first made concerning waste collection tenders issued by the eThekwini Municipality?
The allegations touched the highest offices in the city and resulted in former mayor Zandile Gumede, municipal manager Sipho Nzuza, several other municipal officials and councillors, and owners of businesses involved in the plot appearing in court on related charges.
To date, however, there is no finality to the matter.
Several of the municipal officials implicated have served periods of suspension ‒ on full pay (Nzuza's annual package is about R4 million) ‒ and are back at their old desks, or a new one as some have been seconded to other duties while the investigation drones on.
The matter had a sequel this week when another three ANC councillors were arrested on related fraud and corruption charges and appeared in court.
The issue is not trivial ‒ those involved tried to take Durban Solid Waste for some R400 million, and according to court documents, "those involved" could include up to 61 councillors.
With local government elections scheduled for this year, it is vital that all those implicated are identified soon. Voters should know if sitting councillors are accused of fleecing the very institution they were appointed to protect.
The difficulties introduced by the Covid-19 pandemic notwithstanding, we require a swift resolution of the matter.
The Independent on Saturday