DSW tender probe drags on

How long has it been since allegations of fraud and corruption were first made concerning waste collection tenders issued by the eThekwini Municipality?

The allegations touched the highest offices in the city and resulted in former mayor Zandile Gumede, municipal manager Sipho Nzuza, several other municipal officials and councillors, and owners of businesses involved in the plot appearing in court on related charges.

To date, however, there is no finality to the matter.

Several of the municipal officials implicated have served periods of suspension ‒ on full pay (Nzuza's annual package is about R4 million) ‒ and are back at their old desks, or a new one as some have been seconded to other duties while the investigation drones on.

The matter had a sequel this week when another three ANC councillors were arrested on related fraud and corruption charges and appeared in court.