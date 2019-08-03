Foreign nationals rioting in central Johannesburg this week.

Like sand through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives. Our country is inexorably descending into chaos just like the grains of sand that go down that primitive time machine. We started the week debating the rise in unemployment to record levels and ended it with citizens watching police running from daredevil informal traders in Joburg.

I did a double take after coming across this tweet by traffic reporter Rob Byrne: “JHB Central: - Rioting: Foreign Nationals attacking police. Avoid Jeppe, Troye ... routes.” The video footage told a thousand words.

When police run away what are we to do?

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministers must help take back our streets before taxi drivers and other “vigilante” groups take them into their hands. It happened last week in Richards Bay. Taxi drivers felt compelled to clean out the area of drug dealers and criminals. It wasn’t the first or the last such occasion.

Who’s running this beloved country? If it’s not the taxi drivers it’s some “concerned” community group or “construction mafia”. We don’t get excited much in the newspaper business when a dog bites a man, but when a man bites a dog, and now criminals chasing police?

This is symptomatic of many other less manifest crises that require urgent action. A sign of the Ramaphosa times?