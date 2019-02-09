Striking UKZN Howard College campus students burnt a bakkie during the violent protest Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

“Here we go again!” That’s what I said silently on Monday morning when I dropped off my son at the campus where he’s been a student for the past two years.

As we said our goodbyes, I could see security guards huddling together for a quick meeting.

As this terrible week began, what I expected was another couple of days, or even weeks, of disruptions at that and many other universities across the country. The winds of disruptions had been blowing on social media for days.

I knew there’d be trouble - like the breaking of some windows coupled with the release of tear gas and the arrest of some tjatjarag students. But I never imagined cars being overturned and burnt to ashes or anyone ending up dead at any of the troubled campuses.

Since the start of the #FeesMustFall movement about four years ago, there has been too much property - hundreds of millions of rands’ worth - destroyed.

Lives have been ruined and, indeed, lives have been lost.

Whether there’s some third force bent on stirring trouble at our universities, as some people keep suggesting, the fact is, no one can claim to have been completely caught by surprise by this week’s events, that cost the life of Mlungisi Madonsela.

Protests like these have become like part of the syllabus.

The question is: Are the university authorities learning and improving on tactics to deal with such?

* Mazwi Xaba is the editor of the Independent On Saturday