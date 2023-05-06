Editor’s Note: Delivering more for your weekend pleasure

A change is as good as a holiday, right?
With that in mind, we bring you some changes to the Independent on Saturday, starting today, introducing some new features and expanding the range of topics we present to you.
First, Personal Finance now gets three pages and a more prominent position in the second section.
In today’s edition, learn how to do estate planning when beneficiaries are abroad, how interest rates are affecting South Africans and much more.
Load shedding is the bane of every South African’s existence, dictating when we bathe, cook and work ‒ unless you have a substitute for Eskom. With that in mind, we introduce a new Energy page, which will explore alternative sources of power, the cost implications and other factors which will help you make the right decision for your home or business.
Also making its debut in today’s edition is the MiSchool page, which will cover academics, culture and sport from schools around the country, while employment issues are aired in the Smart Works page.
Read about Kearsney College’s music and drama pupils’ production of Kat and the Kings, which takes to the stage next week, on the MiSchool page.
We will look to add Food to other existing features like Motoring and Travel, and explore producing themed editions which will devote several pages to particular topics.
Our mission is to remain your first port of call for weekend leisure reading and with the additional pages and content, we're aiming to be more, and better.
