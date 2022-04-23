Editor’s Note: Flood relief needed for animals too

Durban - While repair work continues at pace around the KZN province to repair and restore services destroyed and damaged in the floods, there are still vast areas having to do without electricity or water, or both in some instances. For example, power was only restored to Clairwood on Thursday, while the Bluff and parts of eManzimtoti are still waiting for the water to flow again.

And with water tankers in short supply, communities are struggling to get by. People will tell you that power cuts are certainly a nuisance, but they would much rather go without electricity than water, without which even basic hygiene becomes a struggle to achieve. Those with boreholes and pools have generously opened both to friends and neighbours, ensuring that some needs are met, but the availability of clean drinking water is still an issue. Organisations like Gift of the Givers are involved in various initiatives to truck potable water from as far as the Cape to KZN.

While efforts are made to ensure human needs are met, there are those working to ensure the needs of the animals in our midst are also met, a task made more difficult in various ways by the floods. We are therefore calling on readers to support Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment, whose struggles we detail on page 1. They do great work with abused and neglected animals, and need cat and dog food, blankets and bowls at this time. Please see the advert on this page for details and give generously.

