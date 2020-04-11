EDITOR'S NOTE: Hats off to Ramaphosa for doing the right thing again

When I visited a dear relative in a private hospital in early February, I was happy to see that the young and responsible man was finally getting the care that he needed.

A couple of weeks before, a doctor had seen him and sent him home without realising that he had a dangerous type of pneumonia that, we as a family could see, was not just flu.

We praised God that he was finally in a good and clean hospital.

We as a family and groups of friends and work colleagues had been in and out of the hospital a couple of times to check on the young man when I and his dad were castigated by a nurse for not wearing masks.

We hadn’t seen the small sign outside the ward all along and no one had said anything to us. This crucial message wasn’t properly conveyed. On our way out, there was nothing, and no one, to tell us where to dispose of our used masks.

Luckily we were dealing with pneumonia, not corona.

Clearly that Wuhan whistleblower doctor’s warning hadn’t reached the hospital.

And, sadly, the virus had got to too many like it before Li Wenliang’s early January warning.

The silent, invisible and untamed corona horse had already bolted when President Cyril Ramaphosa shut the stable door.

It urgently needs to be tracked and stopped.

Hats off to him for leadership once again. He again gave us hope.

We can still overcome if we fight this together.