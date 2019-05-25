African National Congress party (ANC) supporters gather for the swearing-in ceremony for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday May 25, 2019. Ramaphosa has vowed to crack down on the corruption that contributed to the ruling ANC' s weakest election showing in a quarter-century. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Some pleasant words were exchanged in Parliament as some new and not-so-new honourable members gathered to kick-start the sixth administration of our democracy. What topped them all for me was the township expression “jealous down”. To the uninitiated, a full, honest and sincere compliment is never complete among kasi dwellers - or ex-dwellers in this case - without one willing jealousy to fall.

These two words came from today’s man of the moment who is being inaugurated in Pretoria, congratulating EFF leader Julius Malema on his young, restless and radical party’s strong election showing.

The warm mood - a stark contrast to what the camaraderie and decorum in that august house had descended to - continued as Malema and his caucus did the vosho dance in celebration and everyone showered Cyril Ramaphosa with love and support, some of it conditional on him putting South Africa first.

Good leader Patricia de Lille forgot to shake his hand but made sure to give him love and support.

All this augured well for this new term. Today will go down as the beginning of a glorious era, a new business cycle of inclusive and sustained growth.

But that will only materialise if we all do our part. Or, as CR likes to put it, if we all say “thuma mina”.

So let’s all stop and listen to his speech today and rally together to take Mzansi out of its economic and social mess and edge it forward.

* Mazwi Xaba is the editor of the Independent On Saturday