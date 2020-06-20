Editor's Note: It's beautiful to see football players taking a knee before matches

Durban - “Football can be a trailblazer for an era of racial enlightenment. Black lives have always mattered!” This is how top English football commentator Peter Drury described what had just been beamed live to the world from Manchester on Wednesday night. The kick-off of the bill-topping match of the English Premier League’s post-Covid-19 reopening night. It was a special moment, and the visuals needed that special Drury touch. Remember when Siphiwe Tshabalala scored that historic World Cup goal 10 years ago? The commentator described it thus: “Goal for Bafana Bafana! Goal for South Africa! Goal for all Africa!”

That poet and his peers can spin magic with their words, accentuating in their expressive styles the extraordinary as well as the ordinary action from those green fields.

Sometimes the picture on your TV is ordinary and predictable, like President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address that same night, for example, but good commentators will help you see it and feel it more completely.

After that wintry 100-day drought, it was good to see those gladiators back in action.

When the kick-off whistle went off they all took a knee. And emblazoned on their jerseys were the words “Black Lives Matter”.

It was a beautiful picture. Everyone kneeling in memory of George Floyd. All standing together.

A picture is worth a thousand words. But those players’ action spoke louder than words, propagating across the globe a powerful message whose time has come.

Manchester City won, but there were no losers that night.