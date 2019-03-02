Prophet Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng of the Incredible Happenings Ministry (R), accompanied by Apostolic Church of God leader Ebeni Ezri and Archbishop Emma Mauku, pray outside the Alleluia Ministries church in Sandton. The pastors called on resurrection Pastor Lukau to raise Nelson Mandela from the dead. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

When Premier Willies Mchunu collapsed while delivering the State of the Province Address on Wednesday, I was among many who prayed for him. And, thankfully, our prayers were swiftly answered. With nine weeks and a bit to go before the elections, all our elected leaders need our prayers to stay the course. Stability and certainty are important during such tricky interregnums.

Luckily, our premier and most of our elected representatives - including President Cyril Ramaphosa - are of good enough health. One also hopes they are healthy and strong in other respects.

Ramaphosa provided a solid second-in-command to former president Jacob Zuma for many years. No one shuddered to think what would have happened if Zuma had a “challenge” because there was always a strong 2IC at hand.

It can be safely stated that Mchunu has a strong No 2 in Sihle Zikalala, who’s de jure No 1 in the ruling party provincially. I’m not sure if the same can be said of the current national No 2.

As we pray for our leaders during this countdown to the elections, it’s good to know that we don’t have to descend to the desperate levels of fake prophet Alph Lukau, who was clearly campaigning for more fools to vote with their feet - and for donations to his church.

After his ridiculous “miracle” performance this week, no self-respecting election candidate will rush to him to ask for prayers. He’s the one in need of our prayers.

* Mazwi Xaba is the editor of The Independent On Saturday