Editor’s Note: Lessons to be learnt from the blind

With my own eyesight deteriorating, I can relate to the stories of Deen and Visa Pillay, who slowly lost their sight and became blind because of medical conditions. I can only imagine the pain of losing a sense you grew up with, and relied on.

I can imagine falling into a deep depression. But not the Pillays. Both dusted themselves off and quickly learnt to live differently, to see differently.

They now live complete and fulfilling lives, spiritually and socially, and are using their experience to inspire others who become blind. One of the joys of journalism is being able to shine the light on such people, people who would otherwise continue leading anonymous but remarkable lives, and the lessons we could learn from them left unlearnt. So, what can we learn from the Pillays?

That it is possible to triumph over adversity. That you can choose to sink or swim ‒ it is a choice. That you can pick yourself up from the lowest of the low and still scale the heights.

That you can find love in unusual places. To give back when you have gained. If you know of other people you feel deserve a spot on our pages, people whose stories inspire and motivate, let us know at [email protected]