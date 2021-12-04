Editor’s Note: Matric exams relief, now we brace for results

With matric exams ending this week, there will be a palpable sense of relief in households as the tension associated with the finals ends. However, this relief should not find expression in behaviour which puts life and health at risk, especially as the new Covid variant spreads.

And while the tension subsides, no doubt it will ramp up again in January when the results are expected. Parents and teachers should be especially supportive then; the time for recriminations has long passed. Past performance is a good indicator of what to expect, so perhaps temper your hopes in line with earlier report cards, find positives to focus on, and never underestimate the power of an encouraging word.

In this respect, as a proud parent, allow me to share some of a letter a Mrs S Moodley sent home this week: "Dear Zahrah, “Once in a while I encounter an unassuming personality who has the ability to transform a humble sentence into a masterpiece. You have the ability to amaze, intrigue and fascinate with the power of the written word. I sincerely hope that you consider writing as a source of income. During the time I have known you, I have noticed a quiet confidence, a compassionate nature and strong bond with friends.”