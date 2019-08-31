Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. File Photo: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Our president is known for meticulous processes and summits. These deliberations and izimbizo are good but also a bit frustrating when the country is burning like it is. Cyril Ramaphosa doesn’t like leaving a comrade behind for unity’s sake. By contrast, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is somewhat of a maverick, a lone ranger who some accuse of “thinking he owns the country”. I wasn’t surprised by his out-of-the-blue publishing of his recipe for spicing up our dull economy - without consulting comrades or going through processes and structures within or without the ANC-led alliance.

But let’s put aside Mboweni’s style and consider the hot spread of dishes he’s just served up without even giving the Cabinet a special pre-taste. I can’t argue against selling off the pieces of the family silver that is Eskom before they completely melt down with the entire economy.

Mboweni cooked up a storm this time. And the dishes are common South African fare.

While many are too hot for some - like privatisation of power stations - altogether they aren’t something we haven’t tasted before.

There are strong flavours of the NDP spices and, for me, the hors d’oeuvre starter of tourism baby carrots was as masterful as it is an obvious thing to do.

It still boggles the mind why tourists intending to come in here with their kids were made to sweat for visas. Thank you Chef Tito for serving your hot stuff straight buffet-style for all.

** Xaba is the editor of the Independent On Saturday