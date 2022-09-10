Editor’s Note: Monarch should lead subjects to the future

The second Queen Elizabeth died, her son became King Charles III, and will be addressed as “Your Majesty”. While flags all over England and around the world were lowered, the royal standard continued flying high and proud because of the seamless transition from monarch to monarch. Charles will be officially proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch at a meeting of the Accession Council at St James’s Palace today.

Contrast this with the unseemly ongoing battle for the Zulu monarchy, in spite of King Misuzulu being recognised by the government as the legitimate successor. I have stopped counting the number of pretenders to the throne, and have lost track of the various court challenges mounted in support of their claims. And this is aside from another case challenging the validity of King Goodwill Zwelithini’s will, and a claim by one of his queens for half his estate. Whatever your views on the relevance of a monarchy in the modern era, none can deny that a significant number of Zulus subscribe to the notion and are fiercely defensive and supportive of their king.

As are the subjects of the other royal houses around the country. The new king, whoever it eventually turns out to be, should make himself relevant by working with the government and other agencies to advance his people's economic interests. While he represents their link with their ancestors, he must also be the leader who ensures their future by discarding those parts of the past which impede their progress.

