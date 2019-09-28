Baby Archie with his parents the Dike and Duchess of Sussex, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Wasn’t it just splendiferous to see Baby Archie and the Arch sharing a special moment in Cape Town?

“Archie meets the Arch” is how one of our sister newspapers headlined the story.

Some just can’t understand what all the fuss is about.

But us fans had been waiting for four months for Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s formal introduction in our beautiful country. And it was nice to see Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu make a rare public appearance.

You don’t get to see the seventh person in line to the British throne and South Africa’s only surviving Nobel Laureate meeting every day.

That was a special moment. As some put it, it was a welcome distraction from the torrents of bad news we’ve had to serve to you, dear readers, in the past few weeks.

I like this family’s rebellious streak that goes all the way back to Baby Archie’s late grandma, Princess Di.

It was good to see Baby Archie wearing H&M clothing, worn by “commoners” - those white-and-blue striped dungarees. This says a lot about these rebel royals, who shop at the same store as some of the EFF leaders. Remember some so-called fighters, who claim to hate H&M, recently had their shopping tendencies exposed by a journalist.

I can’t understand what beady-eyed royal watchers have against this family back in the land of the Brexit madding crowd. They are true rebels, but, unlike the “champagne socialists”, have some good causes.