When the queen of gqom music dropped in to say hi in my office some time ago, I noticed she was limping. But it’s normal for performers like her to take a knock on stage or something, I thought. And then the allegations of Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane being trapped in an abusive relationship surfaced, and I felt bad that I hadn’t stuck my nose into her business and done something about it. Was there more I, as a father and citizen, should have done? Was there more I, or we all in the media, could or should have done to help?

I don’t have all the answers. But these crises we refer to as gender-based violence, domestic violence, family suicides and so on need each and everyone of us to do their bit to stop them. We should all hang our heads in shame that 25 years into democracy South Africa has some of the highest levels of these scourges.

Events this week also proved how complicated such issues can be. Babes broke her silence about being assaulted by Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo, only to find counter and other similar charges soon being pressed against her.

And then followed the shocking news of a “gang rape” involving Soweto pupils, and the “murder-suicide” involving court interpreter Sandile Mkhize and his magistrate wife, Bongekile Tenza, and their three children.

What is this that’s turning people into “monsters”?

Is it the old, stubborn monster known as patriarchy?

* Mazwi Xaba is the editor of The Independent On Saturday