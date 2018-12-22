(181221) -- YEREVAN, Dec. 21, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on Dec. 21, 2018 shows the lit-up Christmas tree at the downtown Republic Square, heralding the start of New Year celebrations, in Yerevan, Armenia. (Xinhua/Gevorg Ghazaryan)

Christine Lagarde, the International Monetary Fund’s managing director, came bearing advice, instead of a Christmas gift of a big fat onerous loan to help poor Mzansi out of its economic mess. There were no surprises. She gave President Cyril Ramaphosa advice that we’ve all heard before.

But still many were left worried. Her reassurances about what she didn’t come to do didn’t help.

To some she sounded like a doctor saying she wasn’t considering an amputation or any drastic action like that, and leaving the “yet” silent. Shouldn’t we be worried?

We shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth.

Let’s take the advice to heart and get up and help reignite economic growth and deal with the other obvious things that have been spoken about for decades.

This surprise visit left me feeling very positive about 2019 and beyond. We should be grateful this doctor is not about to put South Africa on some drastic “programme” generally prescribed to failed economies like Venezuela. Relax South Africa.

Actually, don’t relax beyond the holidays. We need to get cracking in the new year and mouth-to-mouth our economy.

Lagarde was all smiles and very nice, as all guests should be at this time of the year. She didn’t utter any of the expletives tough cookies and straight talkers like her are fond of using about us poor countries, such as “ratings downgrades”.

It was nice hearing we have “immense economic potential” and a “young, dynamic population”.

Now let’s unlock it in 2019.

Merry Christmas!

* Mazwi Xaba is the editor of the Independent on Saturday.