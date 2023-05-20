Independent Online
Editor’s Note: Sip and snog with good news and bad

Hair too big to fit in a photograph? No problem, Home Affairs will straighten you out. Picture: REUTERS

Hair too big to fit in a photograph? No problem, Home Affairs will straighten you out. Picture: REUTERS

Published 1h ago

So there’s this “Somali” sommelier from Hammarsdale who’s drinking his way to great things in the world of food, and his mother doesn’t like it!

Moses Magwaza (he’s not Somali, as the name suggests) rose from gardener and handyman who had never tasted wine to award-winning wine practitioner. Turn to Page 7 where his inspiring story is told, and where his nationality is explained.

Still with food, Frank Chemaly did not enjoy his pork belly, and patrons mourn the closure of a popular local restaurant due to load shedding (both also on Page 7).

Fraud and cybercrime are major features in today's edition (Page 1 and Personal Finance), but we also advise on what to do with your R550 000 tax-free retirement lump sum benefit, and Martin Hesse takes us through a short two-part course in investing in gold.

Below on this page is an interview with former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, together with an extract from his book, the cause of much stir in political circles.

For some light reading, and just in time for the cold weather, it appears kissing cannot be blamed for the spread of diseases like herpes. Turn to page 3, and then enjoy a snog with your partner.

And as if people were not already hot enough under the collar with Home Affairs for long queues, delays and other general bungling, now department officials are messing with people’s expensive hairdos by cropping ID pictures to fit their frames. Talk about getting in someone’s hair.

The Independent on Saturday

