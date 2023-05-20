Editor’s Note: Sip and snog with good news and bad

So there’s this “Somali” sommelier from Hammarsdale who’s drinking his way to great things in the world of food, and his mother doesn’t like it! Moses Magwaza (he’s not Somali, as the name suggests) rose from gardener and handyman who had never tasted wine to award-winning wine practitioner. Turn to Page 7 where his inspiring story is told, and where his nationality is explained.

Still with food, Frank Chemaly did not enjoy his pork belly, and patrons mourn the closure of a popular local restaurant due to load shedding (both also on Page 7). Fraud and cybercrime are major features in today's edition (Page 1 and Personal Finance), but we also advise on what to do with your R550 000 tax-free retirement lump sum benefit, and Martin Hesse takes us through a short two-part course in investing in gold. Below on this page is an interview with former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, together with an extract from his book, the cause of much stir in political circles.