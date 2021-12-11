Editor’s Note: Something sweet, and Eskom’s very sour appeal

The issue of taste came up at a lunch editors were treated to this week by the UKZN communications team, where I remarked on people’s different experiences of the same food. At home, where everybody else will happily tuck in, I usually reach for the salt shaker.

I also cannot eat any food with fruit in it, preferring my fruit separate from my “food”. So no fruit scones, loaves, cakes or muffins. And certainly no fruit mince pies.

Which is why I left the arduous task of our annual taste test to my team (see their opinions on Page 6). While they were certainly in agreement on some aspects of the same pies, it was interesting to note where they differed. “Found it super sweet for my liking” versus "a nice sprinkling of sugar and sweet mincemeat“, for example.