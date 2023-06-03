Editor’s Note: Taxes, toadies and tariffs, and a little tuna

Amid all of South Africa’s drudgery, we are often told to be positive and optimistic (yours truly has also been guilty), as if that will solve all the problems. William Saunderson-Meyer argues in his column today (Page 5) that even if some corporate entities toady up to the president, telling him what a good job he is doing, the ANC government needs a reality check.

In Personal Finance today, Martin Hesse looks at the different effects rising inflation and high interest rates have on consumers (it depends on whether you are borrowing or saving), while pension funds lawyer and author Brett Ladouce advises on whether you should make the maximum tax-deductible contribution to your retirement fund. While still on money matters, if you have some to spare, take a look at the new Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV or the Range Rover Sport SV if you have a lot (both on Motoring, Page 21). With Father’s Day not too far off, there’s a selection of activities you could consider as gifts on Page 20. But most are not for me ‒ I’m a bit shy of heights.