EDITOR'S NOTE: We have a good game plan against corona, but the execution

Last week I referred to us all, in South Africa and across the globe, as having let the first window of opportunity to stop the coronavirus slip away. The window is badly cracked. Our leaders here at home and across the world are doing their best, but their best is clearly not enough. You can feel it in their tone as they speak from the heart via radio, TV and through public address systems at crowded taxi ranks. As they say in sport like football - the beautiful game I’m missing terribly right now - the idea is great, but the execution is another matter.

It doesn’t help for a player to intend to play a nifty back pass or something clever like that but end up giving the ball away or even scoring an own goal.

No one goes on to the field wanting to lose, but it keeps happening. It’s painful for lower-team players and their fans.

There have been some exciting displays on the field globally.

New York state governor Andrew Cuomo, for example, has been a marvel to watch.

But it’s the score and points that count.

Right now we are being thrashed. Corona FC has amassed 92000 points in the NY league. Globally their tally is a million-plus.

In the home league we aren’t doing great either.

Some of our Buffoona Buffoona players, such as Fikile “Razzmatazz” Mbalula, have been displaying their signature dribbling wizardry, but losing the ball in danger zones.