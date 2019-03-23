Welcoming new members to the ANC is ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, left is Claudelle Chetty-Naidoo (DA), Njabulo Mlaba formally the debuty provincial chairperson of the NFP and Renesha Jugmohan (DA) and to the right, Nalene Naido-Atwaru (DA) and Sizwe Mchunu formally the DA provincial leader and who is currently a member of the KZN provincial legislature. Picture:Zanele Zulu/African News Agency(ANA)

One of our valued readers wrote in criticising my remarks about the latest DA “own goal” I wrote about in this column last week. “Well Mr Xaba, I have news for you - it need not be said that the DA had such ‘ambitions of running the country’ because it has already proved to citizens of South Africa that it has the capability to provide clean, capable government,” wrote Mr Errol Hicks of Hillcrest.

The party may be more capable and cleaner but, sadly, in good old new South Africa that’s no guarantee of votes.

You still have to work for the hearts and votes of the people. And you don’t secure those by being seen to be alienating or ostracising - fairly or unfairly - people who’ve given you decades of their lives like Sizwe Mchunu and Patricia de Lille.

This brings me to the debate apparently raging among South Africa’s “elites”.

The key question is: should white voters, just this once, throw in their lot with President Cyril Ramaphosa to help him save the country?

Some also raise the spectre of a kingmaker Julius Malema and unstable marriages of convenience after May 8.

The ANC’s hegemony is waning. It too has been scoring own goal after own goal for ages.

The current bout of load shedding is a manifestation of some of them.

But, to borrow the words made famous by Whitney Houston: where do broken hearts go when they find themselves in “an empty place”?

* Xaba is the editor of the Independent On Saturday