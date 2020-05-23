Ed's Note: Like using right words, ensure no slip-ups going back to school

Durban - Long ago, Mrs Malaprop gave us malapropism, the mistaken use of a similarly sounding word in place of another, which can result in hilarious utterances.

William Spooner brought us spoonerism, where the initial sounds of two or more letters in words making up a sentence are transposed.

This week Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga came very close to giving us motshekgaism, the butchering of new disease terms. She almost uttered something like “Codiv-19”, as she did during her first briefing about the re-opening of schools.

Thankfully, she chose to use the shorter and simpler “corona”. Clearly she has benefited from some learning and teaching from her communications crew.

Slips of the tongue can be entertaining and are understandable. But they can be dangerous, especially when children, detractors and distractors are listening.