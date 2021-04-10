Encouraging words, but we have a long way to go

It is encouraging to hear the new US Consul-General in Durban express confidence about a Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in South Africa, but the truth is it will require a lot more work ‒ and time ‒ before we get to the point where the hallowed herd immunity (vaccination of a sufficient number of the population to reduce further infection) is achieved.

As Health Minister Zweli Mkhize explained this week, a major setback was the discovery that the AstraZeneca vaccines were ineffective on the South African population and had to be re-sold, and having to belatedly switch to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

South Africa is now 79th on a list of 168 countries in the race to vaccinate their populations.

Having vaccinated less than 1% of the population, we lag behind Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, Kenya and Senegal.

At the current rate of vaccination, it will take us 10 years to reach herd immunity.