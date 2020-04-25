Familiar tension hangs in the air as the ‘new normal’ beckons

Durban - When I was posted as a junior reporter for the Daily News to Ulundi, the capital of the then IFP KwaZulu-Natal government, to cover our historic 1994 elections, I found myself praying a lot in the days leading up to that huge moment.

Excitement was in the air around this time, 26 years ago. But dread and tensions were rising in KZN. People continued to die. As those of us old enough dusted up our ID documents, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi and his supporters were having none of it.

Fortunately, the then powerful IFP joined in at the 11th hour and helped build a new nation.

As we approach Freedom Day, I say a prayer of thanks for April 27, 1994, and the days and years that followed. But I can also feel that tension, that hung in the air of Ulundi.

We are counting down to the return to work and to our “new normal”.