Fast-acting meds might just work on ailing state plagued by graft

Editor’s Note by Mazwi Xaba I’m not sure what kind of “shot in the arm” the National Prosecuting Authority received recently, but it reportedly did. And that is good news. Whether it’s as powerful as the stronger – albeit illegal – narcotic kind, rather than the legal but mildly rejuvenating multivitamins and the like, will soon become evident. Shots in the arm are said to result in quickened action, speed, sharpness of mind and so on. To what degree depends on the shot. The head of the agency’s Investigating Directorate, Hermione Cronje, described the new regulations governing the Zondo Commission correctly as a shot in the arm, a “game-changer”, as she told Daily Marverick.

The much-needed muti unlocks the sharing of information and resources between the agency and the commission.

Those learned people for the State we’ve seen roasting state capture suspects can now waltz along with their brimful briefcases to the criminal courts.

This should be music to every law-abiding citizen’s ears. And the hyenas and covidpreneurs should be very afraid.

It remains to be seen how much evidence of heightened action we’ll see in our courts. Will we see the first solid state capture case taken to court successfully in our lifetime?

This small step by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his justice minister might be just what the doctor ordered for our corruption pandemic.

While corruption cannot be defeated simply at the stroke of a pen, these Zondo Commission regulations might prove to be a master stroke by Ramaphosa.

The Independent on Saturday