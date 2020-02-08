You can’t criticise the old man for taking out his Nobel medal, polishing it a little and basking in its golden brilliance. All South Africans, as well as peace-loving people generally, should stop and reflect on De Klerk’s big moment of February 2, 1990.
Yes, indeed he once walked tall and stood among the Nelson Mandelas and Mikhail Gorbachevs of this world for his part in the “miracle” of the 1990s.
South Africa is at another crossroads and in desperate need of another miracle maker, someone to pull us out of the doldrums once again.
I write here not to praise De Klerk, or to demand that he hand back his prize, or suggest that he forever holds his peace in retirement and beyond.