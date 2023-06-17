From the Couch: SA’s fate in young hands ‒ again

Hold your nose and remember why and how we must shape 2024. Forty-seven years ago yesterday, South African pupils, armed with rocks, stones and pent-up fury, rose up against one of the world’s most militarised national forces used to defend policies, later accepted to have been crimes against humanity.

Decades of humiliation, brutality, oppression, “Bantu” education and disenfranchisement finally erupted after the ruling white National Party ordered that Afrikaans would be used to teach black high school pupils. The June 16, 1976, Soweto uprising spread cross-country under clouds of tear gas and volleys of bullets. Images of young people bleeding, being beaten and dying in dusty townships in the shadow of military-type vehicles made news across the globe. It marked what many consider the turning point in the fight for democracy as much of the world stopped turning its face from the repugnant reality here. Deaths attributed to the protests vary from nearly 200 to more than 700. The state’s obfuscation, lies and draconian regulations silenced even the most courageous press, later reinforced by a state of emergency, making it impossible to record accurately. Blood-stained years of arrests, jail, torture and murder passed before democracy finally arrived in 1994.

For hours on that first April Freedom Day, South Africans lined up in their millions, among them many elderly first-time voters who made their X with tears on their faces, standing alongside the youth who were the hope for the future. As the decades have passed, the hope, promise and excitement have faded, ruined in large part by people who were the young activists of those times. Now, once again, the burden of driving change must fall on our youth.

This time, the power to overcome those who have betrayed us and our ground-breaking Constitution that guarantees human rights, safety and security to every one of us lies in using their ballots. Their hunger cannot be sated because of the never-ending desire for power among people who once fought for their own freedom, whose lawlessness inspires a tier of society that thinks mansions, big cars and designer clothes are what makes success. These young people cannot experience the self-esteem that comes with having or doing work that fulfils them. Instead, millions must rely on the pittance paid from the coffers of the state, skimmed and hollowed out by those who once knew hunger and betrayal themselves.

Many have seen no improvement in what the Bantu Education class of 76 started fighting for ‒ a decent basic education that equips them to make the most of their dreams and aspirations. If they have any left. Every person of voting age has to vanquish the voice that says, “my vote won’t make a difference”. If a few million do that, our democracy fails. It’s our democracy, and we have to build it. Every single X sends a message. There will never be one party that will meet your every desire or expectation. What we have to do is hold our noses and choose the least worst.