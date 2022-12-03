Holiday season is road crash season

As we begin the countdown to the year-end holidays, we also start tallying road deaths. At this time every year we are asked to donate blood to ensure there are sufficient stocks to treat victims of crashes and other violence.

Contrary to what some may think, the media don’t have a ghoulish fascination with death on the roads; rather, we report on crashes and give a running count of deaths as a caution to motorists, and hopefully as a spur to the authorities to take action which reduces the number. Unfortunately, the number of horrific crashes on KZN roads in recent months gives me little hope. Sure there was a lull during the Covid lockdown months, but the carnage resumed as soon as restrictions were lifted and people began moving about again. And while all motorists contribute to the mayhem, it is also true that many recent crashes have involved trucks or public transport, or both. Considering the number of deaths which result when these vehicles are involved, a good portion of enforcement should focus on these sectors.

It makes no sense for transport officials to visit crash scenes, wring their hands and express anger and condolences if they haven’t done the basics. With alcohol playing a role in many collisions, is it not time to clamp down on its advertising, in the same way as tobacco advertising is all but banned? For my part, I will stay off the roads as much as possible.

