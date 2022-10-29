Internal and external battles for Zulu king

Congratulations to King Misuzulu on his ascension to the Zulu throne. While Zulu kings have traditionally slept through much of the day (for several reasons, as described in our story below), the new king will have to keep one eye open, what with several challenges still to be settled, and sections of the royal family not accepting the new monarch.

Just this week, with only days to go before Misuzulu was formally handed a certificate of recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa (the ceremony takes place in Durban today), several princes expressed displeasure at the developments and continued referring to him as “prince”. Although it appears some of the disaffected will grudgingly accept Misuzulu as king, it is hardly the start to his reign he would have wanted. Misuzulu will also have to deal with a claim by one of his late father’s queens for half of his estate.

As king, he will receive a salary and stipend (and I use the term loosely) totalling some R70 million a year, paid out of public coffers, contributed to by people who are not Zulu and have no interest in the Zulu monarchy. Misuzulu’s challenge will be to make himself relevant to those people too. There are many areas of interest and concern to Zulu and non-Zulu alike, crime and unemployment chief among them.

If Misuzulu can mark his reign by helping resolve such issues, he will earn the respect and admiration of all of KwaZulu-Natal, not just of Zulus. Bayede King Misuzulu. Bayede. May his reign be long and successful.

