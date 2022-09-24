Is bad driving is part of our heritage?

I saw a funny post on Facebook the other day, but as is so often the case, plenty a truth word spoken in jest. Basically, the writer said that if, as our front page stories indicate, we’re in for the long haul with load shedding (longer than I, eternal optimist, had anticipated), how to use a four-way stop should be added to the matric syllabus, “because I can’t be fighting for my life at every intersection”.

Along with an inability to use traffic circles, many drivers are completely unaware of how to negotiate intersections when the traffic lights are down, meaning you literally take your life in your hands as you gingerly inch your way forward, and then accelerate in relief when you realise it is safe to do so. I consider my self lucky if I have a truck or bus alongside to move in tandem with, believing that nobody's going to mess with a heavy vehicle. Of course this is not foolproof by any means, but I’ve been lucky so far. I often travel through the Wakesleigh/Solomon Mahlangu and South Coast/Solomon Mahlangu intersections, which can both be dangerous to negotiate without traffic lights.

Fortunately, we have crews of informal points men who pop up and direct the traffic, with some aplomb, I may add. Everyone can safely cross – if everyone follows their instructions. But you will always get those drivers who are too impatient or important, and won't play the game.

