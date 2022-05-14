Lesson from freedom fighter’s life

I am going to try to attend the Durban launch today of the autobiography of the late former deputy international relations minister, Ebrahim Ebrahim. Having read extracts of the book, and spoken to his widow, former journalist Shannon Ebrahim, (see Page 3) I am fascinated by his seemingly easy ability to forgive and forget, to move on, the lack of bitterness towards those who had wronged him.

As much as the country owes Ebrahim, and many others, for their efforts and sacrifices which, at long last, resulted in democracy, there is a lot more we can learn from the example set by him in his life after the Struggle was won. How often do we hold on to grudges against friends, colleagues and family, for petty reasons? Vowing never to talk or share the same space again.

The reality is that, in many instances, those who wronged us are blissfully unaffected by their actions, and that we suffer more by not letting go. Nobody says it is easy to do, and neither should we forget the lesson learnt from the reason for the bust-up, but Ebrahim was able to, and was all the better for it, living a life of happiness and contentment instead of wallowing in the misery of bitterness and hate. Now that's an example worth following, and a book worth reading.

