Matric ragers should get tested for Covid-19 and why were the event allowed to take place?

Holding the matric rage festivals in the midst of a pandemic was irresponsible in the extreme.

Encouraging gatherings in large numbers, and especially in settings where physical distancing is difficult to manage, coupled with lowered levels of reasoning through excessive drinking, should be considered criminal behaviour in the current circumstances.

The results of the events are plain to see: doctors in Durban North, uMhlanga and Ballito are seeing large numbers of teenagers who attended the festivals testing positive for the virus. And although many are asymptomatic, they can transmit the virus to their parents, grandparents and friends, who may not be as able to withstand its effects.

Heading into the holiday period, this should serve as a warning against gathering in large groups, and we cannot argue against the proposed closure of beaches.

Numbers do not lie: 6 700 and more than 8 000 new cases in recent single days (coupled with 173 more related deaths) show that we are in the midst of a full-blown second wave of infections, which may require the country to go into a dreaded lockdown again.