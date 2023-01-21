Naming our way to better relations

A simple, yet important, step to start undoing fractures of the past. CLOSER perhaps, but still no cigar.

That’s the update on the sewage saga of the Barth family of Morningside, as promised. Officials visited the scene of the leak ‒ again ‒ and municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela says they are sourcing funds for major repair work on a sewer main which would help the Barths. No word on when this would happen.

So some progress, I suppose, even if the end is not nearly in sight. Also looking to make progress is troubleshooter extraordinaire James Martin, this time in relations between farm owners and farmworkers. The issue ‒ addressing people correctly ‒ seems trivial almost, but, as he and others explain, speaks to important matters, including respect and dignity.

In our racially divided past, it was common for grown men to be addressed as “boy” by children young enough to be their grandchildren. Employers often also summarily renamed their employees because they would not deign to learn the correct pronunciation of their given names, and there were many more Johns and Marys about than were actually christened with those names. Martin’s initiative would go some way to repairing the historical damage wrought and improve relations on farms, which are often fraught with land and burial rights and other issues.

