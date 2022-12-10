No beaches, crowds or sand for me

Are the city’s beaches safe for bathing, or not? The city says those beaches it has reopened are indeed safe, only for some to be closed again soon after because of spiking E coli levels.

And opposition parties (and other groups) insist the water is unsafe. Of course, it is the job of opposition parties to gainsay the ANC-run municipality, but we cannot deny the evidence of our noses. A lovely trip on the Ricksha Bus on Thursday took in the beachfront and the Point area, where south of uShaka we were assailed by a right proper odour which curled my nose hairs and spoke eloquently of leaking sewage nearby.

Whatever the cause ‒ storm damage, lack of maintenance, outdated infrastructure, vandalism ‒ it is evident there are at least some areas (and beaches) of concern. To its credit, the municipality has invited independent, accredited laboratories to sample beach water together with the city so the results can be compared. But things change quickly with currents and other factors, meaning a beach which is safe today might not be so tomorrow.

So where does that leave us? eThekwini says its website and social media are updated with the latest information, so that should be the first port of call. And experts say to make decisions based on trends in E coli levels at beaches.

