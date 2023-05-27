Lush but light, lemon posset is a creamy dessert that sidesteps all the usual requirements of a custard. It contains no eggs nor starch nor gelatin. It takes mere minutes to mix up on a stove top, and then sets into a silky, spoonable pudding after a spell in the fridge.

I learnt about the British recipe while working as a pastry cook in Paris. The first time I was tasked with making it, I was almost sure someone was playing a trick on me. All I had to do was boil cream and sugar, mix in some lemon juice, pour it into glasses and put those in the refrigerator? I tried to question the chef, but he waved me away. Nervously, I made the recipe as instructed. I went back to check on the possets a few hours later. To my surprise, they were no longer liquid and had taken on the texture of a baked custard.

Later, I learnt more about this chemical magic trick. Anyone who has made cheese knows that when you add acid to dairy, it starts to clump. The fat in heavy cream prevents the casein proteins in the dairy from forming curds, so it thickens. Sugar, dissolved into the cream before the acid is added, encourages the cream to thicken evenly.

Posset recipes don’t vary much, because too much sugar will throw the ratio of acid to dairy off. Adding too much sugar makes an overly sweet posset, but if you don’t add enough it will taste like cream that’s gone sour. You might think more lemon juice would help the posset set faster, but lemon juice contains a lot of water, and that will impede thickening.